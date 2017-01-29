Don't Watch The New Fifty Shades Darker Video If You Hate PDA

Universal Pictures

If Taylor Swift and Zayn's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video wasn't handsy enough for you, fear not. The latest Fifty Shades Darker clip, titled "Date Night," will satisfy that hunger and then some. In less than two minutes, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) sweet talks Anastasia Steele's (Dakota Johnson) panties off. Nevermind that they're in a decently crowded restaurant. They're clearly having PDA for dessert.

Their flirting continues on the elevator, which is even more packed than the restaurant. Christian's hand appears to go under Anastasia's skirt as Tay and Zayn's duet plays softly in the background. Fans already got a first peek at this scandalous scene in the movie's extended trailer, but now you can watch the full moment in all its glory.

Well, that's one way to handle an awkward silence during an elevator ride. Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters February 10, 2017.