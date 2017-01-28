Mischa Barton From The O.C. Admitted She Was Drugged While Out Drinking With Friends

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Earlier this week, Mischa Barton was voluntarily hospitalized after she exhibited strange behavior while hanging out with friends.

The O.C. star willingly went with the authorities after they were notified, and recently disclosed to People she was drugged. During her birthday celebrations Wednesday (January 25), Barton started to think something was wrong. "While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours," she admitted.

While in the hospital, Barton learned someone slipped her GHB, commonly known as a "date rape drug." She stated, "This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings." Barton has been released from the hospital and is now "doing well."

This incident is reminiscent of Rebel Wilson's close call in early 2016. The Pitch Perfect star went to a club and believed her drink had "been spiked with something." She urged people on Twitter to react immediately if they ever start to feel weird or different and get themselves "to safety."