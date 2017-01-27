Taylor Swift Calls Zayn 'Special And Wonderful' In Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Getty

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik may play star-crossed lovers in their new "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" music video, but in real life things are much peachier between the two pals. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared Friday (January 27), Tay opens up about finally collaborating with Z after casually hanging out as friends.

"I've known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one of those that is really rare," she says. "I think he's really special and wonderful, and it's really, really amazing to get to work together."

She's right about one thing: Zayn's falsetto knows no limits.

"It's amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with," Swift continues. "The question of Will we get along? is already answered."

The duo toasted to their friendship and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with shots of Jameson whiskey, a change from the video's champagne-fueled chaos. Hopefully Taylor's pouring skills have improved since filming.