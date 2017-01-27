YouTube

Chance The Rapper Singing The Arthur Theme Song Is The Best Thing To Happen All Week

Chance the Rapper, champion of optimism, continues to spread sunshine wherever he goes.

Back in 2014, the Coloring Book MC debuted his version of the theme song to Arthur, PBS’s animated series about everyone’s favorite bespectacled aardvark. He began singing it on the festival circuit that summer, and later dropped a studio version featuring Wyclef Jean, Jessie Ware, Francis & the Lights, and more.

Now, Chance has resurrected the uplifting tune for an utterly charming (and probably soon-to-be-viral) video for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In it, Lil Chano appears in a teddy bear sweater and joins Colbert, Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste, and the song’s author, Ziggy Marley, for a lighthearted rendition that couldn’t be more poignant today. “And I say hey!/ What a wonderful kind of day/ Where you can learn to work and play/ And get along with each other” — what better words to live by?