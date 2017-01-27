Wild Showdown: Johnny Bananas And Chico Are Facing Off In The Ultimate Challenge

Johnny Bananas and Chico Bean know how to dominate physical and comedic competitions on their respective programs (The Challenge and Wild 'N Out, to be precise). Now, the MTV guys are about to face off in a unique type of activity. Yep, this is going to be wild....

Throughout a marathon of fan-favorite films (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Hangover) this weekend, the hysterical duo will go head-to-head in a man-tacular trivia spectacular. "Mancation Showdown," which will be hosted by Nessa and air from 11am ET/PT to 6pm ET/PT throughout the block of the aforementioned movies on Saturday and Sunday, will feature the two fellas squaring off in trivia challenges ranging from sports to dating, pick-up lines, texting lingo and even a game of “Would You Rather.” Game on -- and no pleading the fifth allowed!

Who will emerge victorious? Do not miss the "Mancation Showdown" this weekend, kicking off on Saturday at 11am ET/PT-- and be sure to catch Bananas on the upcoming season of Invasion of the Champions premiering on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c!