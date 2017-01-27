Ty Dolla $ign Pops Up On New Songs From Rick Ross And Zara Larsson

Getty Images

Hear Ross's 'I Think She Like Me' and Larsson's 'So Good'

Ty Dolla $ign may be the reigning king of features. Today alone (January 27), the Campaign rapper pops up on two catchy but extremely different songs: Rick Ross’s “I Think She Like Me” and Zara Larsson’s “So Good.”

First up, Ty joins Rozay on the latest single from Ross’s upcoming ninth album, Rather You Than Me. In the accompanying video, Ross and Ty revel in their luxurious lifestyles while chilling at a beachside mansion and partying at a masquerade ball. It’s definitely worth the listen, if only to hear Ross rhyme “Leonardo DiCaprio” with “I go to trial rapido.”

On the flip side, Ty also features on Larsson’s new single, “So Good.” Co-written by Charlie Puth, the urban-pop jam boasts a bouncy beat and instantly catchy hooks. “You’ll be stuck on it because my love’s so good/ So ya keep comin’ back to get some more,” Larsson brags, before Ty shows up with a verse that essentially says “yep, she’s right.”

Where will Ty show up next? Stay tuned; it’s anyone’s guess.