Goldmind / YouTube

Missy Elliott Brings The Robot Mermaid Looks To Her ‘I’m Better’ Video

Ever since her video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," Missy Elliott has brought all kinds of fantastic and surrealist imagery to the hip-hop landscape. Her latest visual for new single "I'm Better" only continues the streak.

The video, which Missy co-choreographed and co-directed, switches between some serious cyberpunk looks and some serious seapunk looks. Missy rocks electric blue hair surrounded by dancers wearing light-up welding masks, then dives below the surface of a pool to lead a routine on yoga balls.

In addition to the new video, Missy Elliott also dropped a new trailer for a forthcoming documentary about her career, possibly entitled Missy Elliott Is Here.

It'll be out sometime this year.