Ed Sheeran Explains His New Tattoos In Revealing New Video

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Ed Sheeran isn't worried about growing old and wrinkly with "fucking cool" tattoos. In a new video for British GQ, the magazine's March cover star opens up about his latest designs. When Ed wasn't working on Divide — due out March 3!! – he was traveling the world and adding to his vast collection of ink.

"I get one every time there's something that I'm proud of or I want to remember," he revealed. His most recent additions include a "really, really painful" hot-pink castle on his stomach — perhaps a shout-out to "Castle on the Hill," as many of his tats reference his songs — a broken heart, a Japanese symbol to honor the first time he performed in Japan, and more.

Sheeran joked that people sometimes compare his arm sleeve to a "melted crayon," but a "Lego House" — his swoon-worthy love song off Plus — feels like an equally appropriate comparison.