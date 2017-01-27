These Vampire Diaries Series Finale Cast Photos Might Make You Cry

The CW

The Vampire Diaries just started production on its series finale, and it's making the cast and crew seriously nostalgic. The finale episode, titled "I Was Feeling Epic," will bring together many of the show's most beloved faces, past and present — including its former leading lady, Nina Dobrev, who exited the series two seasons ago to pursue other projects.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, executive producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, as well as the cast, have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the show's Atlanta set. Television shows may be temporary — unless we're talking about Grey's Anatomy, which will never, ever go off the air — but memories are forever. Like vampires, who are also forever.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all of the bittersweet moments being captured on social media: