Randy Houska Is Already Chatting With Grandson Watson Cole DeBoer

Thanks to Randy Houska, we've seen the first glimpse of daughter Chelsea's two munchkins Aubree and Watson bonding. And the Teen Mom 2 just shared another look inside the newborn's first few days -- and Baby DeBoer is already "talking"!

"Baby Watson loves his Papa," the lovable dentist captioned the Instagram clip above, which finds the two guys have a good ol' fashioned convo and the infant gushing about his "awesome" grandpa. Well, not exactly -- Watson is happily snoozing and Randy is doing all the chatting, but soon enough (time does fly, after all!) Chelsea and Cole's boy will be uttering those words to the patriarch.

