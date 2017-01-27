BREAKING: Kendall Jenner Says Chokers Are Over

Getty Images

There comes a time in every young girl's life when she must stand up and say ... that she is "over" chokers. Or, at least, that's true for Kendall Jenner.

On her app, Kendall posted a piece entitled, "THE ONE TREND I'M SURPRISINGLY OVER (& THE ONES I ❤️)." She has reached choker ennui. "It's so funny how trends come and go. One minute, I'll be super into something and then next day I feel like I never want to see it again!" she observes. "I know, I was wearing fabric chokers all the time — and it's not to say I don't still love them — but I'm over them right now."

However, she does go on to clarify that she is LOVING chain and diamond chokers as an alternative. Phew!

Like sands through the hourglass, these are the chokers of our lives.