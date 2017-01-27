Jake Gyllenhaal Thinks Ryan Reynolds Deserved That Oscar Nomination For Deadpool

Getty Images

Amy Adams, sit down. The biggest Oscar snub was obviously Ryan Reynolds for his trailblazing performance in Deadpool, but don't take our word for it — listen to Jake Gyllenhaal.

During a Nocturnal Animals Q&A on Tuesday — the same day that the 2017 Oscar nominations were announced — Gyllenhaal explained why his good friend Reynolds deserved some recognition from the Academy.

"We talk about brilliant performances all the time, you know, the actors who tear themselves apart for their roles, which I'm a believer in," Gyllenhaal said. "But then I look at Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and I say, 'No one can do that but him.' That is truly, purely him.

"As an artist he struggled for several years to figure that out and it's all there on the screen," Gyllenhaal added. "And it's brilliant."

20th Century Fox

Deadpool had a lot of momentum going into Oscar season. Not only did the record-breaking R-rated flick win a Critics' Choice Award and score a Golden Globe nomination (it lost to La La Land), it also earned a Writers Guild of America nomination and a coveted Producers Guild of America (PGA) nomination for Best Picture. Pretty good for a self-aware mercenary with a potty mouth, right?

"Sure, it's a comic book movie and it's made a lot of money — but that doesn't subtract from Ryan's extraordinary work," Gyllenhaal said. "Because it's him. I mean, let’s ask ourselves: What else do we want from people who create? Something that is truly them."

Gyllenhaal isn't wrong. Is there any actor who's as synonymous with his or her superhero persona as Reynolds? (Sit down, Hugh Jackman.) Plus, is it really fair that we live in a world in which Suicide Squad, not Deadpool, is an Oscar-nominated film? Logan, the ball's in your court to right this injustice next year. Don't mess it up.