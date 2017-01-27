Getty Images

Chief Keef Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting His Former Producer

The rapper was reportedly taken into custody in California on robbery and assault charges

Chief Keef has been arrested in California on robbery and assault charges, according to a new report from TMZ.

The Chicago rapper (born Keith Cozart) was reportedly taken into custody Thursday night (January 26) after police obtained a warrant to search his home in Tarzana, California. A second individual was also reportedly arrested.

His former producer, Ramsay Tha Great, had publicly accused Keef of assaulting him with five of his friends while armed with an AK-47.

Ramsay posted photos on Instagram of himself in the hospital after of the alleged assault. He also shared a video in which he detailed the alleged incident, which he says happened after an argument with the 21-year-old rapper's former manager, Uncle Ro.

On Instagram, Ramsay said he would file charges against Keef, and it seems he followed through.