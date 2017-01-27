Getty Images

The rapper was reportedly taken into custody in California on robbery and assault charges

Chief Keef has been arrested in California on robbery and assault charges, according to a new report from TMZ.

The Chicago rapper (born Keith Cozart) was reportedly taken into custody Thursday night (January 26) after police obtained a warrant to search his home in Tarzana, California. A second individual was also reportedly arrested.

His former producer, Ramsay Tha Great, had publicly accused Keef of assaulting him with five of his friends while armed with an AK-47.

Ramsay posted photos on Instagram of himself in the hospital after of the alleged assault. He also shared a video in which he detailed the alleged incident, which he says happened after an argument with the 21-year-old rapper's former manager, Uncle Ro.

On Instagram, Ramsay said he would file charges against Keef, and it seems he followed through.