The O.C.’s Mischa Barton Reportedly Hospitalized For Mental Evaluation

Police were called to her home after neighbors became concerned with her behavior

Mischa Barton was voluntarily hospitalized on Thursday (January 26) after her friends and neighbors became concerned by her erratic behavior, according to TMZ.

The former The O.C. actress was reportedly spotted hanging over the backyard fence of her home in West Hollywood, rambling about “her mom being a witch, the world shattering, and Ziggy Stardust.” Photos from the incident have been published on TMZ, and show Barton wearing a dress shirt and leaning over a wooden fence, seemingly yelling out loud.

When sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene — responding to a call for a jumper or possible overdose — the 31-year-old was voluntarily transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Barton was previously placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold back in 2009 after she threatened to commit suicide. She spoke about the incident with People last year, saying, “It was a full-on breakdown. I was under enormous pressure.” Barton had seemed happier in recent years, though — she made a comeback to TV last year on Dancing With the Stars and further told People, “I’ve learned a lot. I’m stronger now.”