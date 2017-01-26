Zooey Deschanel Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her Second Child

Getty Images

There’s a new girl (or boy) on the way for Zooey Deschanel. The New Girl actress is pregnant with her second child, reports Us Weekly.

Giphy

Deschanel, 37, and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, are already parents to 18-month-old daughter Elsie Otter. Back in August 2015, the couple revealed that, not only had they welcomed their first bundle of joy, but they had also gotten married in a super-secret ceremony earlier that summer.

It’s unclear whether or not Deschanel’s pregnancy will be written into New Girl. During her first maternity leave, she took a hiatus from the show while Megan Fox was introduced as a new character in her absence.

Until we find out for sure, I think we can all agree the biggest mystery is what Deschanel and Pechenik’s second child will be named. The actress told Ellen DeGeneres last year that Elsie’s middle name “Otter” was chosen because of the animal. “I love animals so much,” she explained. “We love otters because they're so cute, and playful and fun. And they're really smart.”

So... will their second child be named Panda? Duckling? Bunny? Stay tuned.