Frances Bean Cobain Doesn’t Care For ‘90s Fashion

Getty Images

Frances Bean Cobain — the only child of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love — was practically born a grunge style icon. So it was only a matter of time before she landed a major fashion campaign.

The 24-year-old was chosen as the new face of Marc Jacobs’s spring/summer ad campaign, the designer announced yesterday (January 25). Frances looks stunning in the campaign’s first photo, but don’t get used to seeing her in front of the camera: she says modeling isn’t a permanent gig for her.

“I don’t think I’ll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time — this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone,” Cobain told Vogue, adding that she’s not representing your standard “top models” of the world. “I’m representing what a general, standard, average human girl would look like wearing these clothes. I think that’s why Marc picked me for this.”

Frances also told Vogue that, even though she was born rock royalty in 1992, she isn’t interested in the fashion industry’s obsession with ‘90s nostalgia.

“I don’t fucking care what they did in the ’90s; I wasn’t around and it’s not relevant to me,” she said. “Yes, the ’90s were influential, for sure, but it’s just not my cup of tea. When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

She continued, “I find it interesting where grunge originated from, and then where it was taken, which was high fashion. My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”

Sure, sure, it’s kind of shocking to hear Kurt and Courtney’s daughter wave off ‘90s style, but clearly she’s intent on blazing her own trail, style and otherwise. Blaze away, Frances Bean.