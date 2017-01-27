Getty Images

Our podcast looks at revolutions new and old

The Stakes: The Future Is Female And So Is The Past

Welcome back to “The Stakes,” a rundown of the week’s news — without the talking heads. Coming up:

Part 1: We venture to a small town upstate with a long history in the fight for women’s rights, as writer Jaime Fuller and producer Kasia Mychajlowycz report from the Women’s March in Seneca Falls, New York — the birthplace of the American women’s suffrage movement.

Part 2: Producer James T. Green chats with Robyn Kanner, designer and co-founder of MyTransHealth, about the shortcomings of the Women's March — such as their non-inclusion of trans rights — and what cis-white women can do to become better feminists.

Part 3: In a country that continues to push marginalized folks into the corners, safe spaces are becoming more important, more necessary than ever. Producer Mukta Mohan takes us to a legendary DIY venue in Los Angeles called The Smell to find out why it’s so important to musicians and fans, and what they’re doing to keep it open.

Part 4: Style writer Gabby Noone reads her essay “Everything I Know About Style I Learned From Mary Tyler Moore" in honor of the legendary actress who passed away at 80 years old this week.

