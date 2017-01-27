Kurt Woerpel/MTV

In just the first week of Donald Trump's presidency, we've already seen progressive policies under attack. Plans for the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines were given the green light. Sanctuary cities for immigrants are under threat of losing federal funding. Equal access for LGBTQ people may be compromised in favor of defending hate speech. And the hits keep coming.

Y'all, we need to get busy defending each other and everything we believe in. Fortunately, there seems to be an increase in engagement with social justice across the country. We're going to touch on just a few ways people are getting organized, but make sure to always look for local opportunities to join a cause. It's the only way we can push back and hold our ground.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Join the resistance.

The Working Families Party, a national organization built around economic justice, has joined with People's Action, a group that builds grassroots movements for political change, to start the #ResistTrumpTuesdays campaign. Every Tuesday, people are protesting and calling on their senators and representatives to oppose regressive policies from the Trump administration. The campaign officially kicked off with over 100 actions from coast to coast on January 24 to oppose Trump's #SwampCabinet appointments.

If you missed last week's protests, don't worry. There will be more every week. Register to organize events, stay updated, and support these efforts at resisthere.org.

This Week:

We've got a fundraiser for Standing Rock's water protectors in Chicago, Illinois; an activism workshop in Pomona, California; a Social Justice Teach-In for Cleveland, Ohio; and we're looking ahead to the Moral March on Raleigh, North Carolina, in February.

Saturday, January 28

Chicago, Illinois : Support water protectors at Standing Rock because The Fight's Not Over.

6–10 p.m.

Church of Our Saviour

530 West Fullerton

Chicago, IL 60614

Even though the president has given the go-ahead for the Dakota Access Pipeline to continue construction, this is not the end of the #NoDAPL movement. The people are still resisting, and they can still use your support. This fundraiser for Standing Rock will feature artwork, live performances, and a silent auction with all proceeds going to help continue the work of water protectors on the front lines. Admission is $20. If you can't attend, you can still make a donation through the event ticket page.

Friday, February 3

Pomona, California : Learn how you can do your part at The 909 Gets Organized.

6:30–9:30 p.m.

dA Center for the Arts

252 South Main St.

Pomona, CA 91766

So you want to be an activist, but have no idea where to start? Well, the 909 Action Network is hosting a training to get you ready to engage your local government and get to work for justice. Following a presentation from California State Assembly member Cristina Garcia, the workshop will break out into sessions to build action around immigration, reproductive rights, civil rights, and more. Registration is free, but attendees are asked to make a donation to dA Center for the Arts if they can.

Saturday, February 4

Cleveland, Ohio : Attend the 17th Annual Social Justice Teach-In.

10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Tinkham Veale Center

11038 Bellflower Rd.

Cleveland, OH 44106

The InterReligious Task Force on Central America (IRTFCA) is having an all-day conference to teach you everything you need to know about social justice. Well, as much as can be possibly taught in a day. The sessions will tackle campus organizing, socialism, labor solidarity, artivism (using art to advocate for social change), and many other avenues of activism. Admission for students is free and general admission is $10 in advance.

Looking Ahead:

Saturday, February 11

Raleigh, North Carolina : Step up for the Moral March on Raleigh.

8:30 a.m.

2 East South St. (across from the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium)

Raleigh, NC 27601

The Historic Thousands on Jones St. People’s Assembly Coalition (HKonJ), formed by the NC NAACP in 2006, is calling upon people of conscience to march together. This march is for workers, LGBTQ people, people of color, immigrants, health care advocates, women, and all people whose rights must be defended in this country. Following the march will be a people's assembly on the steps of the North Carolina State Capitol to demand that elected officials be held accountable to the people on these issues. You can register for the march at the event's Facebook page. Check out the website for volunteer opportunities and info on transportation to the march.

There's no doubt that these are difficult times for many who are subjected to the prejudices and injustices of our society. But every day, more and more of you are out there joining the fight for freedom. If nothing else, that's a spectacular silver lining to the cloud hanging over all of us. We will win, with time and perseverance. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!