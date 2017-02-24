13 Disney Channel Stars Who Nailed Their Early Headshots
That's So Throwback
After delving through Nickelodeon stars' Instagrams to find their hilarious early headshots and modeling pics, we turned around and did the same thing for their Disney Channel counterparts.
We all have awkward phases — that's just part of growing up — but child actors get to share those phases with millions of people. However, these stars somehow still managed to look like they're the leader of the cool kids table, even with bowl cuts, braces, tiny hands, and the like. Check out all the glorious pics below.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse
These Suite Life of Zack and Cody stars were kings of sporting bowl cuts, rocking overalls, and being too dang adorable to handle.
Max from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody nailed the pigtails look and perfected the art of smizing.
The Jessie star was matchy-matchy in her headshot with her red shirt, red headband, red lips, and rosy cheeks.
Woody from The Suite Life on Deck turned his old headshot into a hilarious cry for help.
The Halloweentown star has always been adorable and spunky. Toss in a witch's broom and a pumpkin hat and — bam! — you've got a baby Marnie.
Before Romano was saving the world as Kim Possible, she was perfecting the art of gazing into your soul and learning your deepest, darkest secrets.
Ten-year-old genius Wade from Kim Possible was the cutest kid of the '90s. This headshot looks to be from his Full House days as Michelle Tanner's BFF, Teddy.
America's Angel from Cory in the House was such a little tyke when she started acting. Who knew in just a few years after this was taken, she'd be living in the White House?
Lizzie McGuire's "glamour shot" is A LOT to take in, guys. Why does it look like she has T-Rex arms? There were so many things happening here, we had to list out our questions when Duff first posted the pic. She also shared another ~glamorous~ photo years ago with the caption, "There are so many things wrong with this 🙈."
Two years before this photo was taken, Lizzie McGuire's BFF, Miranda, played Young Cosette in the national tour of Les Misérables. Her earlier headshots are even more precious than the above pic.
Tanner from the Teen Beach movies had an incognito bowl cut back in the day. Seriously though, how does he look more like Zac Efron than Zac Efron?
The Austin & Ally star's expression in her old headshot is the exact same face I make when someone tries to eat the fries off my plate.
There is absolutely nothing "nasty" about this pic. The That's So Raven star totally rocked those long braids.