13 Disney Channel Stars Who Nailed Their Early Headshots

After delving through Nickelodeon stars' Instagrams to find their hilarious early headshots and modeling pics, we turned around and did the same thing for their Disney Channel counterparts.

We all have awkward phases — that's just part of growing up — but child actors get to share those phases with millions of people. However, these stars somehow still managed to look like they're the leader of the cool kids table, even with bowl cuts, braces, tiny hands, and the like. Check out all the glorious pics below.