Nina Dobrev Will Officially Return For The ‘Epic’ Vampire Diaries Series Finale

Elena Gilbert is returning to Mystic Falls for the series finale of The Vampire Diaries. (And no, not in a coffin.)

Nina Dobrev made the exciting announcement today (January 26) on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the series finale script. "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT," the actress captioned the photo. Penned by creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, the series finale of The Vampire Diaries is called "I Was Feeling Epic" — named after Lexi's iconic line from Season 1.

"I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye," showrunner Plec said in a statement. Williamson added, "I'm so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!"

Dobrev exited the vampire drama two seasons ago to pursue other projects. Back in 2015, the actress told MTV News that she made the decision to leave the series after six seasons because she didn't want to "be identified only by this one thing." However, she was always given the option to return for the series finale.

The last time we physically saw Elena — her coffin has been a looming presence on the show since she left — it was a full-blown waltz down memory lane. In the Season 6 finale's closing minutes, Damon and Elena shared one last moonlit dance, on the street where they first met, before Elena entered a deep slumber for next several decades. (Sob!) It was reminiscent of their first dance at the Miss Mystic Falls pageant in Season 1, and for Delena, it was a "goodbye for now."

Or — a goodbye until the series finale on March 10. Will Damon find a way to break Kai's spell and bring Elena back from her semi-dead state? Or will the series finale end with a flash-forward to the end of Bonnie's life — and the beginning of Delena's life together? We'll have to wait and see.