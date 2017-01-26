Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Is ‘About To Drop’ Her Album, According To Major Lazer’s New Single

Major Lazer just dropped an unseasonably summery track, "Run Up," and they've enlisted Partynextdoor and Nicki Minaj to help them nail the tropical vibes.

On Major Lazer's follow-up to "My Number," Nicki kicks off her verse with a shout-out to her friend, DJ Khaled: "major keys" all around. But the couplet where she teases her next album is probably the most exciting of the bunch: "Bout to drop a album / This is my fourth," she promises.

OK, but how soon is soon? And will the sequel to The Pinkprint come before or after Major Lazer's forthcoming album, Music Is the Weapon?