Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Niall Horan Has Officially Retired His Most Iconic One Direction Look

Niall Horan has officially laid to rest his signature One Direction hair. My condolences, 1D fans.

On Wednesday (January 25), photographers captured indisputable proof that Niall is, in fact, no longer blond. He's experimented with darker 'dos over the months — more recently, only his front bangs remained bleach-blond — but now he's completed the transition into a full-blown brunette. Behold:

David M. Benett/Getty

If you add a baseball cap and sunglasses, he'd be almost unrecognizable. It's such a major change from his baby-faced days on X Factor, as you can see from the basically ancient photo below.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

They grow up so fast. *wipes tear*