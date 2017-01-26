'Loving Arms': Aubree Houska Cradles Her Brand-New Baby Brother Watson

Chelsea Houska's Instagram

Aubree Houska was ecstatic when she learned that she would soon have a sibling -- and Chelsea Houska's darling firstborn is a natural with her brother Watson Cole DeBoer. The proof: A glimpse of the brand-new Teen Mom 2 relatives, courtesy of the one and only Papa Randy Houska.

"We are overwhelmed with the good wishes as we welcome Watson Cole into our family," the MTV patriarch captioned the heartwarming snapshot above which finds the newborn (his HAT!) perfectly cradled courtesy of the adorable six-year-old. "In middle of night. During a blizzard. That's how legends begin @chelseahouska @coledeboer."

In addition, the Yoda-like grandparent shared a photograph of the kiddies in the hospital. Can't wait to see this duo grow up together -- and play!

And because it's #TBT, remember Chelsea and Cole telling Aubree about her exciting role in the clip below.