Absolutely No One Can Be Trusted In 13 Reasons Why’s First Trailer

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Ten years ago, Jay Asher published Thirteen Reasons Why, a book about teen suicide that eventually became a New York Times best seller. On March 31, the TV adaptation will be released on Netflix, starring Katherine Langford as Hannah, a girl who takes her own life and makes 13 tapes explaining why, and Goosebumps's Dylan Minnette as Clay, whom she includes in the tapes.

The trailer, which dropped Wednesday (March 1), briefly introduces us to all the major characters and raises the question: Just who actually IS responsible for Hannah's death? No one can be trusted, everyone has an agenda, and as Clay makes his way through each of the tapes — guilt slowly eating away at him — he's forced to decide for himself what's real and what's a lie.

The series is co-produced by Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy, who was instrumental in bringing this adaptation to the screen. "My mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me, and tell this story authentically," the Wizards of Waverly Place star wrote on Instagram the day after first teasing the powerful series. Check out the official trailer above.