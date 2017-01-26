Getty Images

Ally and Dinah Jane are in the studio with the guy who co-wrote Alessia Cara’s biggest hits

Could This Be The First Snippet Of Fifth Harmony’s Next Album?

Last month, Fifth Harmony announced that they would be soldiering on with their third album despite their split from Camila Cabello. Now it seems we might already have a sneak preview of what that album will sound like.

In a Periscope session on Wednesday (January 25), producer Sebastian Kole, who co-wrote Alessia Cara's "Here" and "Scars to Your Beautiful," live-streamed himself working in the studio — with Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane.

A snippet from that stream features a new song playing in the background with what sounds a lot like Ally and Dinah Jane's vocals. There's also a male singer toward the end, though it's unclear whether that part is a stand-in track or a guest artist.

On Twitter as well as in the stream, Kole alluded to the idea that he was working not just with Ally and Dinah Jane individually, but with the entire group.

For her part, Dinah Jane confirmed that she was, in fact, in the studio yesterday. Her Instagram Story even included a clip of herself apparently giving direction to a producer.

Could this sneaky, sneaky stream include our very first sample of the next Fifth Harmony album? Only time will tell, but if so, it already sounds fantastic.