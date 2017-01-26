Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ Inspired Marvel's New Comic Book Cover

Getty Images

Marvel Comics has a long history of using hip-hop variant covers that have paid homage to everyone from Ice Cube and LL Cool J to Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. Now, another superstar is receiving the superhero treatment: the one and only Beyoncé.

This week, Marvel unveiled the cover art for the second issue of America, a comic that follows a queer Latina superhero named America Chavez who can “punch through dimensions,” according to Vulture. The artwork, designed by artist Joe Quinones, was inspired by Beyoncé’s “Formation” video and features the titular heroine sporting a similar hat and heap of necklaces as Bey. Appropriately enough, Quinones replaced Beyoncé’s all-black getup with a stars-and-stripes outfit that’s pretty damn fabulous.

The new issue of America is due out in April, and we have a feeling Beyoncé would give it a major co-sign. Right, B?