‘Happy Sad Confused’: A Very Sundance Episode

“Happy Sad Confused” has hit the road this week to take you to the Sundance Film Festival. So don’t worry about scoring a ticket or trekking to Utah, because we’ve got you covered with three conversations straight from the historic launching pad of indie films.

First up, it’s Woody Harrelson, who memorably plays the title character in the Daniel Clowes adaptation Wilson. But we couldn’t let Woody go without talking a little Star Wars (he was recently cast in the forthcoming Han Solo film). Josh finds out if Woody knows what the Kessel Run is and discovers why the actor stays away from urinals at all costs.

Surprisingly, Star Wars was also on the mind of Jack Black in this episode (find out how he ranks all the films here). Black made a triumphant return to Park City this year, starring in the hilarious truth-based comedy The Polka King.

Finally, we welcome two veterans of Sundance but newcomers to the show: Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood. Josh chats with the pair about their new black comedy for Netflix, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.