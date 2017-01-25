Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Flexes Her Pipes For ‘Mad World’ Cover

Getty Images

Another member of Fifth Harmony has branched out on her own for a little solo surprise.

This time, it’s Ally Brooke Hernandez who’s given fans a short but sweet musical treat. In a video posted today (January 25), Ally and an acoustic guitarist cover “Mad World,” originally sung by Tears For Fears and later made popular by Gary Jules. Dressed in head-to-toe black and perched next to a fireplace, she flaunts her impressive vocal range for the somber but soulful cover. “It’s such a mad world” is a painfully poignant sentiment during this politically tumultuous time, but Ally manages to deliver it beautifully.

Ally Brooke’s new cover comes on the heels of Lauren Jauregui’s collaboration with Marian Hill and Normani Kordei's various cover mash-ups. It’s clear the Fifth Harmony girls are finding creative inspiration outside of the group, but don’t worry — they’re killin' it as a foursome, too.