‘Lady Problems’: God Has Forsaken Us And Annette Bening

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Hazel Cills, Teo Bugbee, and Rachel Handler are joined by MTV News culture editor Leah Beckmann. First, we break down the Oscar nominations and the utter horror we’re all feeling at the fact that Annette Bening was not nominated for 20th Century Women (this is really just an excuse for us to talk for an extremely long time about 20th Century Women). Later, we share our personal experiences at various Women’s Marches over the weekend, then discuss the very valid criticisms of the march and what we’re planning to do next. Finally, we break our no-men-on-this-podcast rule to answer a Lady Problem from our friend Charles.

