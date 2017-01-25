Scarlett Johansson Has Reportedly Split From Her Husband

Michael Buckner/Getty

Two years after tying the knot, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac have called it quits. On Wednesday (January 25), People confirmed that the couple has been separated since summer 2016. They have a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy, who was born shortly before their wedding in October 2014.

Ethan Miller/WireImage

Johansson reportedly didn't wear her wedding ring while speaking at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. last weekend. (She and Dauriac did end it months ago, after all.)

Johansson and Dauriac have always kept their relationship on the down low, so their quiet split comes as no surprise. Two years ago, they were married in private and waited two months to tell the world about their nuptials. Girl can keep a secret.