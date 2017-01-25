'So Beautiful': Jenelle Evans And David Eason Share Sweet Photos With Baby Ensley

David Eason's Instagram

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are truly embracing the precious early days with their daughter Ensley Jolie Eason. Appropriately, the couple is sharing some sweet photographs with their "perfect" child and inviting all of us to be with them during this exciting time.

"Im so proud of you babe!" the doting Teen Mom 2 dad captioned the heartwarming photograph of his ladylove and little girl shortly after the birth. "Thank you for being so strong, you did so great! Ensley is so beautiful and perfect!"

While Jenelle and David haven't offered a glimpse of the newborn's face (we're waiting!), Ensley's papa couldn't help but compare one feature of Ensley's to her mama's.

"She has your hands babe!" he added along with the image above of his munchkin's tiny paw.

In addition, Jenelle posted a photograph showcasing precious father-daughter bonding.

"Who says dads can't breastfeed? In their own way of course... lol," she wrote with the pic above.

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more Baby Ensley updates -- and be sure to follow Jenelle and David as they prepare for the petite princess' arrival every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c!