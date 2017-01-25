Fifth Harmony Found Their Newest ‘Member,’ And It’s A Nickelodeon Star

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

If you've been living under a large, soundproof rock for the past couple of months, you'll be surprised to know Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016. But it's totally fine, because the "Work from Home" group still slays, as proven by its first performance as a quad at last week's People's Choice Awards.

More good news: Britney Spears wants to help the group out. On Tuesday (January 24), Brit offered her sister, Jamie Lynn, as a Camila replacement in a photoshopped Instagram pic inspired by Ellen DeGeneres's hilarious celeb photoshops. "My sister is now the fifth member 😜😜😜," she captioned.

And Fifth Harmony are into it! "We've got plenty of room for a Sixth 😍," they replied to Spears. (Sounds like the Fifth slot will always belong to Camila.) Naturally, fans loved Spears's post, with one fan joking, "ZOEY 101 CONFIRMED IN FIFTH HARMONY." TBH, I would pay good money to hear Fifth Harmony remix the Zoey 101 theme song. When's that collab happening, girls?