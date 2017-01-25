David Henrie Cut His Hair Off And Is Back To Looking Like Justin Russo

Todd Williamson/WireImage for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS

Sometimes, things actually are what they seem. David Henrie grew his hair out after Wizards of Waverly Place ended, but now his long locks have disappeared — as if by magic. On Tuesday (January 24), the former Disney Channel star chopped off his hair for charity "to donate it to a child with cancer," he wrote on Instagram.

Before ...

... and after.

The short new 'do channels his WOWP days as teen wizard Justin Russo. But while we love that he's gone back to his roots (heh), we do need to take a moment to mourn the death of his man bun. Though it's a hair trend that people still don't know how to feel about, many fans definitely approved of it on Henrie. One fan even admitted, "David Henrie is one of the only people to be able to pull off a man bun."

Welp, those days are over. At least until it grows back.