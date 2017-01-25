Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Bring ‘Just Hold On’ To America For The First Time

Getty Images

Every new appearance from one of the One Direction boys is a rarity to be treasured in these troubled times, and Louis Tomlinson just offered us the U.S. TV debut of his new song with Steve Aoki.

The EDM/pop odd couple took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (January 24) for a live performance of their new track "Just Hold On," which, given everything, is about the only advice that makes sense anymore.

Not only is Tomlinson the vocalist on the tune, he's also a primary songwriter, which means it's a decent indication of what to expect from his inevitably forthcoming solo album. No word on whether Steve Aoki will be backing him up when that LP eventually comes out, though.