Zootopia Directors Gave Judy The Purrr-fect Women’s March Sign

Disney

Zootopia directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard knew they'd created something special, but they didn't know it was Academy Award–nominated special. With its potent feminism and invaluable lessons of tolerance, Zootopia became an unlikely success story for Disney Animation Studios, earning over $1 billion at the global box office. In a year that gave us an anticipated Pixar sequel (Finding Dory) and a revolutionary new princess (Moana), it's Zootopia that's the early Oscar favorite.

Zootopia also gave us Disney's first true feminist role model in Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin), the resilient young bunny who spends her time dreaming of joining the Zootopia Police Department instead of wondering when her prince charming will come. And you can bet that if there's a Women's March happening in Zootopia, Judy, with her fierce determination and passion for social justice, will be there sporting the purrrfect sign.

"I was just thinking [Judy] definitely would've been in a Women's March if there was one going on in Zootopia," Moore told the Huffington Post. "I think it would say something to the effect of, 'Not just a cute little bunny,' or, 'Don't grab this bunny.' I need to kind of beat it up a little bit, whatever it is. It would be super clever and animal-themed in some way."

After some thought, the directors later emailed HuffPost with what Judy would have written on her Women's March sign: "Free Meowlania."

Oh. My. God. What are the chances Moore and Howard can make "Free Meowlania" buttons and wear them to the Oscars? Because that sounds like something Judy would do, while Nick tries to sell them to all of the A-list attendees.