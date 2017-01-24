Let Zendaya Teach You The Differences Between Extensions, Weaves, And Wigs
And find out her (totally obvious) secret to killer curly hair
From mullets to pixie bowls to cornrows, Zendaya’s seemingly tried every hairstyle known to man. So who better to become our hair guru and teach us a much-needed lesson about how to change up those ‘do’s?
In a new video on her official YouTube page, the 20-year-old actress and singer breaks down the differences between extensions, weaves, and wigs. No, they’re not all the same, and yes, Z expertly describes each one while throwing out a slew of “vocab words” to help you remember why. If you don’t know what tracks and clips are now, you will by the end of the two-minute lesson.
And because she’s such a generous guru, Zendaya also threw in the “secret” to her enviable curly locks. Spoiler: it’s much simpler than you think.