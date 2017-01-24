Ariana Grande Celebrates Bro Frankie’s Birthday With Adorable ’90s Throwback Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ariana Grande is no stranger to sharing pics of her family on Instagram — especially of her grandmother, Nonna — but Tuesday (January 24) is all about big brother Frankie.

In honor of Frankie's 34th birthday, Ari posted several throwback pics of the duo goofing and looking super stylish in ’90s threads. "Happy birthday to a bundle of sparkles and bright, beautiful energy," the pop star wrote on Instagram to her bro. "I love you."

Grande then shared a candid pic of the siblings, featuring a teeny, tiny Ari looking way too cute. For good measure, she added a birthday cake emoji, because duh.

Besides tossing in a Halloween throwback captioned as "favorite," the Victorious star added yet another pic of the duo — this time focusing on Frankie's ~fashionable~ khakis. She described the photo in the same way the Joker laughs: "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA." But after chortling, Ari did admit she'd "wear these now low key," which we'd love to see.