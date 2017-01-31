Did Adam Overreact When Asked About Filming Teen Mom 2?

Adam once stated that he was "done" being a part of Teen Mom 2 -- but when this season began, Aubree's dad seemed to turn a new leaf with regards to being featured on the docu-series. However, his attitude has completely changed -- and during tonight's episode, Chelsea's ex engaged in a heated conversation with TM2 producer Mandi about his involvement with the show.

"The last time you asked me to stay, I did," Mandi began after exchanging hellos with Adam, his girlfriend Stasia and his daughter Paislee at Aubs' T-ball game (as seen above). "I said, 'Promise me we're going to film from 12 to 3,' and you said, 'No problem.' I knocked on your door, you said, 'We're just waiting for Aubree' and then you drove away," she recounted (the incident was featured on last week's installment).

After Mandi asked why he would act that way, Adam had a simple explanation. "I can do whatever I want," he said.

While Mandi explained that she only wanted to make this process the "best that it could be," he declared that it would be best to "keep that camera out of my f**king face."

But it only got more tense from there. When Mandi asked why he was being "nasty" after they went back and forth about how ditching the crew on-camera would look, he retorted that he was "choosing to ignore" everyone.

"What the hell do you care? You get paid no matter what," he said. "I don't know if you mind, but I'm trying to watch my daughter -- so if you could leave me alone, that would be great."

With that, Mandi walked away. So did Adam overreact when he was asked by Mandi about his past actions and current attitude about participating in the docu-series? Or did he have a right to be frustrated about being approached at his daughter's sporting event, and was his response justified? Sound off in the comments, and don't miss Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c.