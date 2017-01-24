Nat Wolff And Logan Lerman Reunited With Their Crushes From Stuck In Love

Vera Anderson/WireImage / Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Park City Live

Before Nat Wolff starred in John Green films, he appeared in a little romantic drama called Stuck in Love. It told the story of two guys — Rusty (Wolff) and Lou (Logan Lerman) — trying to gain the attention of the special girls in their lives: Kate (Liana Liberato) and Sam (Lily Collins), respectively. The film showed how messy love can be, and proved that you will get hurt from time to time, but that's OK.

On Monday (January 23), Wolff shared a cute reunion pic of the two onscreen couples hanging out with the film's writer and director, Josh Boone, who also directed Wolff in The Fault in Our Stars.

Boone posted the same pic, taken by Zoey Deutch, last week, presumably while everyone was partying it up at Sundance. Lerman's film, Sidney Hall, and Collins's To the Bone are premiering at the film festival.