Paris Jackson Got More Than 50 Tattoos While You Weren’t Looking

Getty Images

At age 18, Paris Jackson has already collected more tattoos than the average person gets in a lifetime.

Michael Jackson's daughter opened up about her body art — and a ton of other heavy subjects — in a new story for Rolling Stone. Not only do her tats look awesome, they've also helped her heal from the loss of her dad and her struggles with depression, drug abuse, and self-harm.

Of her more than 50 tattoos, nine are specifically dedicated to her dad. Paris has "Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust" written on her collarbone — a reference to her childhood nickname, "Tinkerbell." The words "queen of my heart" are written in her dad's handwriting on her wrist. She also sports the bracelet her dad was wearing when he died and has a few ink tributes to his musical career: the cover of his 1991 album Dangerous, and the iconic Bad logo.

In the extensive interview, Paris discusses her multiple suicide attempts and how she's used tattoos to cover up self-harm. She also discloses that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger at age 14. Now, though, she's sober, in recovery, and "happier than she's ever been."