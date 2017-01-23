Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession

Getty Images

Soulja Boy’s latest brush with the law could put him behind bars, as the rapper was charged with felony firearm possession today (January 23).

The 26-year-old has been charged with two felonies stemming from the police raid on his home last December. Soulja Boy was on probation from a previous firearms charge and had been ordered not to possess any weapons. During the search of his L.A. home, however, authorities reportedly found an assault weapon that’s illegal to own in California, as well as a handgun stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle.

Soulja Boy now faces felony counts of possession of an assault weapon and possession of a firearm in violation of probation. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

The rapper pleaded not guilty in an arrangement hearing today and will return to court next month. If he’s convicted, he faces more than four years in prison.

No word yet on whether Soulja Boy’s latest legal trouble will interfere with his upcoming boxing match with Chris Brown or his planned album release next month — he’s slated to drop his fourth LP, Draco, on February 21.