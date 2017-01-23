Watch Rae Sremmurd Freestyle Over Jay Z’s ’99 Problems’

Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd are killin’ it overseas right now, taking Europe by storm with their SremmLife 2 tour. Along with bringing out Drake during their gig in Amsterdam over the weekend, the duo also gifted us with a dope new freestyle that reminds us why the SremmLife wave is stronger than ever.

While appearing on the Dutch radio show “On Stage,” Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi were asked to spit bars over Jay Z’s classic “99 Problems” instrumental. Swae took the mic first, plugging their No. 1 hit “Black Beatles” and rapping, “Dead on, Young Swae Lee I’m hittin’ the game head-on/ And if you thought we was one-hit wonders, you dead wrong.”

Jxmmi went next, bragging about the duo’s rock-star life and shouting out Lil Yachty: “We on some rock-star shit / I rock the boat, I just got a bigger boat / I just got a big boat like I’m Lil Boat.” Not bad for being put on the spot.