The 2017 Oscar Nominations Are Here — See The Full List

The Academy announced its full list of 2017 Oscar nominees on Tuesday (January 24) for the biggest and glitziest night in Hollywood.
As expected, Damien Chazelle's dreamy La La Land was a major force this year, dominating across multiple categories with a staggering 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for scene-stealer Emma Stone, Best Actor for Ryan Gosling (his second chance to say "Hey, girl" to Oscar), Best Score for Justin Hurwitz, and Best Original Song for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "City of Stars."
While La La Land's sweep shouldn't come as that much of a surprise to those who have been following the awards season under way, Amy Adams's snub for Best Actress in Arrival (despite the film's eight nominations) might. And Denzel Washington scored a nom for Best Actor for his film Fences, but was ultimately shut out of the Best Director category.
Check out the complete list below:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Song
"City of Stars," La La Land
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," La La Land
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"The Empty Chair," The James Foley Story
Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
My Life As a Zucchini
Moana
Best Animated Short
Piper
Pearl
Borrowed Time
Blind Vaysha
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
Hell or High Water
The Lobster
20th Century Women
Best Original Score
La La Land
Lion
Jackie
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Foreign Language Film
Toni Erdmann
The Salesman
Land of Mine
Tanna
A Man Called Ove
Achievement in Film Editing
La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Achievement in Production Design
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Arrival
Passengers
Achievement in Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Kubo and the Two Strings
Doctor Strange
Deepwater Horizon
Achievement in Cinematography
La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Silence
Lion
Best Documentary Short
Joe's Violin
The White Helmets
Extremis
Watani: My Homeland
4.1 Miles
Costume Design
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Allied
Jackie
Achievement in Sound Editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
La La Land
Sully
Achievement in Sound Mixing
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Arrival
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Achievement in Makeup and Hair Styling
Star Trek Beyond
A Man Called Ove
Suicide Squad
Best Live Action Short Film
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et le TGV
Ennemis Interieurs
Sing