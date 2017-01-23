Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used ‘Sexual Intimidation’ To Make Her Appear In A Music Video

Getty Images

Keke Palmer took to Instagram over the weekend to accuse Trey Songz of including an unauthorized clip of her in his new music video.

The Scream Queens actress and singer claims Songz used “sexual intimidation” to coerce her into appearing in the vid for his Fabolous-featuring remix of Travis Scott and Young Thug’s “Pick Up the Phone.”

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” the 23-year-old wrote in a lengthy post featuring a still from the video. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”

In the video (which has since been removed from YouTube), Palmer sits on a couch and takes selfies with a cell phone. She claims the footage was “secretly filmed” and that Songz “put me in the video against my wishes.” The song also includes her likeness when MIKExANGEL raps, “I palm her pussy like Keke/ Like Keke, like Keke.”

“If I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit,” Palmer continued on Instagram. “I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!!”

Songz — whom Palmer says she's been friends with since she was 12 — addressed the situation on Twitter, writing, “Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action.”

He also loosely responded to the claims on Instagram, writing, “So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too."

Palmer later clarified that she has no problem being a part of her friends’ music videos for free. With the Songz situation, however, she claims she had already said “no” but was filmed anyway.