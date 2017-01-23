Getty Images

And some more 'rock bottom' moments

Lifetime’s Britney Ever After Trailer Recreates That Head-Shaving Incident

The long-awaited trailer for Lifetime’s (completely unauthorized) Britney Spears biopic is here — and it’s quite the hair-razing experience.

This campy mess has it all: Britney (played by Natasha Bassett) slaying onstage, getting hitched to Kevin Federline, and battling paparazzi. “Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know?” Bassett drawls, nailing Brit’s Southern vocal fry. “Until you hit rock bottom.”

Sadly, those budget NSYNC stand-ins are nowhere to be found in the 30-second teaser, but hair trimmers and weaponized umbrellas do play a prominent role. Britney Army, prepare to hate-watch the hell out of this.

Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime on February 18.