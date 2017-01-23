Channing Tatum Is Teaching Himself How To Play Piano And He’s Not Bad

Stuart Wilson/Getty

Channing Tatum's 2017 is shaping up to be pretty musical, and no, I'm sadly not talking about another Step Up movie. (But the series adaptation is well on its way!) According to a video posted over the weekend, his New Year's resolution was to "learn new things" — specifically, the piano.

On Sunday (January 22), he tweeted a video of himself playing piano to hold himself accountable for future practice. "I'm going to shame myself into getting better by showing you where I'm at," he said. "Two and a half weeks into learning how to play the piano. Bear with me, this is going to be brutal."

Tatum played a pretty decent — albeit choppy — snippet of Beethoven’s "Für Elise." For less than three weeks of practice, he's pretty good! Just imagine how awesome he'll sound after those "legit lessons" he's planning on taking.

With a little more practice, he'll be able to woo fans with both his dancing and his piano-playing prowess. His lip-synching skills deserve a shout-out as well.