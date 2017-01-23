Supergirl And The Flash Are Staging A Glee Reunion With Darren Criss

The CW / CBS / Getty Images

As if we needed yet another reason to be psyched for the two-part The Flash/Supergirl musical crossover, today (January 23) TVLine announced that Glee alum Darren Criss would be joining the fun as DC Comics villain Music Meister. Criss will reunite with former Glee stars Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers) and Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) for the epic musical event.

"With our Flash and our Supergirl being Glee alums, how could we not have them go up against another Glee favorite like Darren Criss?" executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told TVLine. "We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can't wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister."

The anticipated crossover event will air Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, beginning at the end of Supergirl before diving into the real musical action on The Flash. (The episode is aptly titled "Duet.") The CW has confirmed that both Benoist and Gustin will lend their voices to the musical episode, along with impressive Broadway vets Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Jeremy Jordan (Winn), Carlos Valdes (Cisco), and now, Criss.

This won't be the first time Criss and Gustin have performed together. The duo were both part of the Dalton Academy Warblers in Season 3 of Glee.

Fans have been clamoring for a musical episode in the Arrowverse since The Flash premiered in 2014. The movement only picked up more steam when Supergirl joined the CW fold last year. The two casts boast some extraordinary musical talent. In fact, can we please resurrect Aunt Astra (a.k.a. Broadway queen Laura Benanti) for this episode? Please?