Madonna Clarifies Her Comment About ‘Blowing Up The White House’

Getty Images

Her speech at the Women’s March on Washington has caused some controversy

While speaking at the Women's March on Washington last Saturday (January 21), Madonna made a controversial quip about how she's been feeling since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna said. "But I know that this won't change anything."

Her remarks were taken seriously by members of the Trump administration, including White House aide Kellyanne Conway, who called them "destructive."

In a new post on Instagram, Madonna clarified what exactly she meant during her speech. "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context," she wrote in a caption.

"I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt," the singer continued. "However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love."

Madge has never been one to hold her tongue, and she's definitely not about to start in 2017.