Columbia Pictures

The Kids From Just Go With It Reunited And They’re So Grown Up

Next month will mark six years since the premier of Just Go with It, the hilarious Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston rom-com where the child actors ended up stealing the show. Bailee Madison and Griffin Gluck played Aniston's kids — the former a wannabe actress with a huge thing for dramatics, and the latter just wanting to swim with dolphins in Hawaii (even though he can't actually swim).

Madison and Gluck have since experienced "the ultimate glo-up," as one fan put it, reuniting at Disney star Ricky Garcia's 18th birthday party on Saturday (January 21). Madison posted a side-by-side of the duo the next day, writing, "We still #JustGoWithIt 🙈😜" on Instagram.

Gluck replied to Madison's tweet with, "Still the same awesome big sis as when we were 10 :) Love ya loads ❤️." Looks like the movie siblings who trick Sandler into giving them a free trip to Hawaii together stay together.

Unsurprisingly, they've kept busy since Just Go With It. Madison currently stars on Good Witch and will be in the upcoming film Cowgirl's Story. Before that, she played recurring characters Sophia Quinn on The Fosters and Young Snow White on Once Upon a Time. Last year, Gluck starred in both Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life and Why Him? and also played comatose patient Charlie on the canceled-too-soon series Red Band Society in 2014. Later this year, he'll lend his voice to the animated The Boxcar Children: Surprise Island.