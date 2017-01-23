Getty Images

On Saturday, Rihanna joined us mere mortals in the NYC Women's March. But just because she was marching like one of us doesn't mean she dressed like one us. Rihanna's protest look was Peak Rihanna.

Are you screaming? I'm screaming. This outfit's got everything. Let's break it down from top to bottom: Rihanna is wearing a baseball cap with a manicured hand giving the middle finger, a hoodie that says "THIS P**** GRABS BACK," a pink tulle tunic, gloves adorned with gold stiletto nails, aaaAaaaAaAaand pink patent stilettos. QUEEN OF DETAILS.

This is certainly not the first time Rihanna has made a political statement with her clothes. Back in November, she endorsed Hillary Clinton via a t-shirt. She subsequently endorsed herself with a t-shirt printed with the image of her wearing the original Hillary one.

Now I simply await the day when Rihanna wears a hoodie printed with a photo of her wearing her protest hoodie, proving that science and style bloggers alike have not even begun to chart the possibilities of Peak Rihanna.